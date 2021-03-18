Man, 30, charged with manslaughter after fatal shooting in Selma, officials say

Matthew Goetz is charged with manslaughter after a fatal shooting in Selma.

SELMA, Texas – A 30-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge after a fatal shooting in Selma on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers were called to the 16800 block of Showdown Path around 10:30 p.m., according to arrest records.

The officers found the suspect, Matthew Goetz, standing outside of a Honda Accord tending to the victim, 28-year-old Marquis Anderson.

Anderson had been shot in the abdomen, police said.

Goetz told investigators he and Anderson were old friends and that they had been drinking. He didn’t go into detail about what happened, though.

Witnesses described hearing a single gunshot and then seeing a man who fit Goetz’s description get out of the Accord’s passenger side, walk to the driver’s side and start screaming.

Investigators found a pistol on the passenger’s seat and gun residue on Goetz’s hands, according to arrest records.