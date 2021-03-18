Police: San Antonio man outside VP Harris’ home had 113 bullets in car

A San Antonio man who was arrested Wednesday outside the home of Vice President Kamala Harris had 113 rounds of rifle ammunition, along with his AR-15, in his car, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

Paul Murray, 31, was stopped by Secret Service officers outside the Naval Observatory, where the vice president’s home is located. Though he was unarmed, police searched his car parked in a Washington DC garage, finding the rifle and the ammunition. He was arrested on suspicion of carrying a dangerous weapon, carrying a rifle or shotgun outside of a business, possession of unregistered ammunition and possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device.

In the District of Columbia, it is illegal to travel there without registering your firearm and ammunition.

Murray, who most recently lived in Bryan, had been on law enforcement’s radar before he drove to Washington DC, according to an intelligence bulletin put out by the College Station Police Department on March 10.

In a news release following Murray’s arrest, the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office said they were in contact with Murray due to family members’ concerns over his behavior.

“There were no criminal violations found, but our agency continued to monitor the situation because of concerning behavior and statements, as well as, information that Murray may have been in possession of weapons,” according to the news release.

As deputies and health care providers worked to obtain a mental health evaluation for Murray, investigators received information that Murray had gone to Washington.

“We communicated that information with our local and federal partners, in an effort to ensure the safety of all involved,” according to the sheriff’s office news release.