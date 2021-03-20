Three men arrested on burglary, drug charges at Red Roof Inn, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Three men were arrested at a Red Roof Inn after they were inside a room that was supposed to be empty, San Antonio police say.

The incident happened at a Red Roof Inn located near Loop 410 and Ingram Road.

Police say they were alerted to the situation by staff members at the hotel. When they arrived, they saw two men leaving the hotel room.

One of the men ran away and was arrested at another nearby hotel. The other man — along with another inside the room —surrendered to officers without incident.

Police say the man who ran away had active warrants.

Investigators found an unspecified amount of methamphetamine in the room.

All three of the men were booked on burglary of a building with the intent to commit a felony and possession of controlled substance charges. The man who ran away will be charged with evading arrest, police say.

