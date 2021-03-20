Have you seen this man? Medina County officials say he could be in danger

HONDO, Texas – Medina County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who was last seen on March 7.

The Medina County Sheriff’s Office says Jack Singleton Love, 74, was last seen in the 100 block of County Road 2624.

The sheriff’s office said Love was last seen wearing a light blue fishing shirt and glasses.

According to the sheriff’s office, Love may be in danger and has been without his prescribed medication since his disappearance.

Medina County deputies and Texas Game Wardens have searched the property around Medina Lake connected to Love. However, they have found nothing.

If you have any information on Love’s disappearance, you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 830-741-6150.

