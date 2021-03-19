photo
Man arrested in connection with November slaying on city’s West Side

Bobby Ray Solis, 36, accused of shooting, killing man

Katrina Webber
, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tim Stewart
, Photojournalist

Bobby Ray Solis, 36, is accused of shooting and killing man, SAPD says. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have made a murder arrest that has been months in the making.

They took Bobby Ray Solis, 36, into custody Thursday.

An arrest affidavit said he is accused of shooting and killing John Eric Garcia, 35, at a West Side apartment complex.

The affidavit says witnesses told police at the time of the Nov. 30 shooting that they saw Solis in the parking lot of the complex, which is located in the 1100 block of Callaghan Road.

They said they also saw Garcia going out to meet with Solis, then heard gunshots a few minutes later.

Garcia and Solis had an ongoing beef, the affidavit said.

According to the affidavit, police spent months researching the case and eventually found surveillance video and cell phone records that placed Solis at the scene.

He was booked into the Bexar County jail on a murder charge.

