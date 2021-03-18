Police identify people involved in deadly West San Antonio IHOP shooting on Saturday

These individuals are accused in a fatal shooting at an IHOP at Loop 410 and Marbach Road, police say.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have identified the three people involved in a shooting at an IHOP on the West Side over the weekend.

The shooting investigation began after 44-year-old Kevin Clifton was shot by a suspect during an argument on Saturday at the IHOP near SW Loop 410 and Marbach Road.

Clifton died at the hospital, police say.

Police announced they identified the individuals a day after releasing surveillance footage from the restaurant.

The people in the video are cooperating with investigators, police say.