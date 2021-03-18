Police identify people involved in deadly West San Antonio IHOP shooting on Saturday

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they have identified the three people involved in a shooting at an IHOP on the West Side over the weekend.
The shooting investigation began after 44-year-old Kevin Clifton was shot by a suspect during an argument on Saturday at the IHOP near SW Loop 410 and Marbach Road.
Clifton died at the hospital, police say.
Police announced they identified the individuals a day after releasing surveillance footage from the restaurant.
The people in the video are cooperating with investigators, police say.