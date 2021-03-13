SAPD: Man dead, 3 suspects at large following overnight shooting at IHOP restaurant

A 44-year-old man died at an area hospital from gunshot wounds after San Antonio police said he was shot at an IHOP restaurant overnight.

SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old man died at an area hospital from gunshot wounds following an overnight shooting at an IHOP restaurant, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:50 a.m., Saturday, at an IHOP on Southwest Loop 410, near Marbach Road.

The man was eating at the restaurant with two women when they got into a verbal argument with a group of three sitting at another table, police said.

The group also consisted of one man and two women. The argument soon escalated into a physical altercation and one of the suspects in the other party pulled a gun on the man, firing several times, according to officials.

The three suspects then got into their vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man was taken to University Hospital and later died from his injuries, police said.

The investigation is still ongoing and further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

