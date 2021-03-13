3 hospitalized after overnight shooting on West Side, deputies say

Three people are hospitalized after an overnight shooting on the West Side, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m., Saturday, in the 9600 block of Highway 90, near West Gate Drive.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the area that was shot at and found a woman had been shot twice in the chest.

Two men also had gunshot wounds to their legs and several spent shell casings were found in the street, according to officials.

All three were taken to an area hospital and at least one of them sustained serious injuries, deputies said.

No suspects are in custody as of yet and the investigation is still ongoing.

