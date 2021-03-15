73ºF

San Antonio police release footage of 3 suspects arriving at IHOP before fatal shooting

Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot

SAPD homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and two women seen in this surveillance footage. They are accused in a fatal shooting at an IHOP at Loop 410 and Marbach Road, police say. (SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have released surveillance footage of three suspects accused in a fatal shooting at an IHOP over the weekend.

According to SAPD, a man and two women seen in the video were involved in an altercation with another group before 3 a.m. Saturday at the restaurant in the 1500 block of SW Loop 410, near Marbach Road.

Each group consisted of a man and two women and they were seated at separate tables before an argument escalated into a fight.

At one point, someone in the group that was captured on surveillance video pulled out a gun and shot at the man in the other group, police said.

The three suspects then got into an unknown vehicle and fled the scene before officers arrived.

The shooting victim, identified as 44-year-old Kevin Clifton, was taken to University Hospital and later died.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said he died just after 5 a.m. from a single gunshot wound. His manner of death is listed as homicide.

SAPD homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the man and two women in the surveillance video.

Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-7635.

