Texas man accused of fatally shooting 6-year-old for clogging toilet, spilling water, police say

Raymeon Means charged with capital murder for the death of a 6-year-old child. Police said he remains in custody with no bond.

A Texas man has been arrested after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot over a clogged toilet and spilled water, according to authorities.

Officers found the girl, identified as Laurionne Walker, shot multiple times around 11:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in Pasadena, police told KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston. She was taken to a hospital where she later died.

The suspect, 35-year-old Raymeon Means, was apprehended near the apartment and charged with capital murder of someone 10 years or younger, records with the Harris County Jail show.

He was booked on Saturday and was denied bond, records show.

A neighbor told KPRC that before the shooting, Means knocked on their door and asked if their water was working.

“He was like, “Oh, can you check if you have water coming down because the little girl clogged the toilet,’” the neighbor said.

Means left and then neighbors heard arguing and a commotion in the parking lot.

A woman had a knife and was telling Means to “get out of here,” the neighbor said.

Means ran back upstairs and at least four gunshots were heard, the neighbor said.

Neighbors heard screams as the suspect ran away from the scene.

The Houston Chronicle reported that he was upset that the girl clogged the toilet, causing water to spill over.

He has previously been convicted of endangering a child and injury to a child, records show.

Police told the newspaper that the girl’s mother had dropped her off so she could attend a vigil for relatives killed in a car crash near Spring.

In that accident, a mother was killed along with her three young children after a suspected drunken driver crashed into their vehicle, causing a fiery, multi-vehicle wreck.

The uncle of the 6-year-old girl, Damien House, is the father of the three children who passed away in the crash.

“All I can say to my sister, ‘I’m here for her.’ I can imagine what she’s going through because we’re all going through the same thing,” House told KPRC.