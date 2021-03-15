Woman, 2 children killed in multi-vehicle crash near Houston; intoxication manslaughter charges filed

A woman and a child were killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in the Klein area, according to Harris County Constables.

Three people including two children were killed and a driver is facing charges following a multi-vehicle car crash in Harris County on Sunday night.

Mark Herman, the Harris County Precinct 4 constable, said a woman and two of her children died as a result of the wreck at FM 2920 and Gosling Road, near Spring.

Their names and ages have not been released by authorities.

Herman said another child, 2, is in a hospital on life support. It is unclear if the 2-year-old is related to the woman and children who died.

“We are asking for prayers for this child and the entire family,” he said.

KPRC, KSAT’s sister station in Houston, reported a person from another vehicle was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Herman said the suspect, who has not been identified, will face multiple counts of intoxication manslaughter.

A total of seven vehicles were involved in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

