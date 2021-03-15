Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in 2017 slaying of man found dead days after disappearance

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for anyone involved in the slaying of a man whose body was found near Calaveras Lake four years ago.

Ricardo Sanchez was found dead on Feb. 20, 2007, after he was reported missing, according to police.

A few days earlier on Feb. 16, Sanchez was involved in an apparent fight in the 800 block of Lee Hall, not far from Blanco Road and Fresno on the North Side.

When officers arrived to a driveway on Lee Hall, it appeared someone had sustained a serious bodily injury due to the amount of blood, according to Crime Stoppers.

Witnesses at the location then reported Sanchez missing, authorities said.

Ad

His body was found in Southeast Bexar County and his death was ruled a homicide.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP, using the P3 Tips app or by texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

Read also: