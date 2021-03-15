2 Southwest Side homes struck by gunfire in drive-by shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after two homes on the city’s Southwest Side were hit by gunfire early Monday morning.

Officers were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of Frio City Road not far from South Zarzamora Street and Highway 90 after receiving words of shots fired.

According to police, the two homes were hit during a drive-by shooting and were occupied by a total of 11 people.

Police said a bullet pierced a bedroom wall where a woman and her child slept, but that no one was injured.

Investigators say officers were watching the area after someone also fired gunshots yesterday, but that the officers had to leave the area to go to an assault call nearby just before it happened.

A parked car was also hit by the gunfire either today or yesterday, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.