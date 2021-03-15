San Antonio police searching for 43-year-old woman who disappeared on Northeast Side

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Georgeanna Dee Burchfield, 43.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a woman who disappeared on the Northeast Side on Sunday afternoon.

A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Georgeanna Dee Burchfield, 43, who was last seen at 4:18 p.m. at Randolph Boulevard and North Weidner Road.

She was last seen driving a white 2009 Saturn Outlook with the Texas license plate LXC5334.

She weighs 165 pounds, is 5-feet, 2-inches tall, has brown hair, has brown eyes and has wavy shoulder-length hair.

The CLEAR Alert states her disappearance “poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact SAPD at 210-207-7660.

