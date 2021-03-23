Here are the spring 2021 graduation plans for San Antonio-area universities, colleges

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic changed nearly every aspect of life during its first onset last year, and graduation ceremonies were among those events that were either canceled, held virtually or held in a hybrid fashion.

This graduation season, universities had more time to prepare how they’ll celebrate students and all their hard work.

The University of Texas at San Antonio recently announced that it will hold in-person commencement ceremonies for graduates, but guests will not be allowed. Instead, there will be other on-campus features and events for families to take part in.

On the other hand, Texas State University and St. Mary’s University are giving graduates the chance the bring a limited number of guests.

Our Lady of the Lake University will have a hybrid ceremony where graduates can bring guests, but they must remain in their vehicle.

Read more on the details for graduation ceremonies at each San Antonio-area university below.

Ad

KSAT has reached out to the Alamo Colleges, Texas A&M University-San Antonio, Trinity University and the University of the Incarnate Word for more details on their graduation ceremonies. This story will be updated as that information becomes available.

Our Lady of the Lake University

The university will have hybrid graduation ceremonies on May 8.

Like the last graduation, family members will be able to attend if they’re in the same vehicle with the graduate, a spokesperson told KSAT.

The commencement address will be livestreamed for students and guests to see in their vehicles. After the address, the graduates (in their vehicles) can proceed through the Main Building Plaza to take a picture with President Diane E. Melby and have their degree conferred. Graduates can exit the vehicles for the picture but guests must remain in the vehicle.

Click here for more information.

Ad

St. Mary’s University

The university will have small, in-person graduation ceremonies where graduates can bring in a limited number of guests, who will need tickets.

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend.

“As the leadership of St. Mary’s considers what is best for the health and safety of our St. Mary’s University family, we have decided to host several small, in-person Commencement ceremonies,” the university said in a statement to KSAT. “The University will follow CDC guidelines for social distancing.”

Texas State University

In-person ceremonies are scheduled for May 13-14 at Bobcat Stadium. Graduates can bring up to seven guests.

Click here to see the full schedule.

The University of Texas at San Antonio

In-person graduation ceremonies for May 2021 graduates will be held May 14-16, and ceremonies for 2020 graduates (spring and winter) will be held May 21-23. All ceremonies will be held at different locations on the Main Campus.

Ad

Graduates will have their names called and have their pictures taken.

Guests will not be allowed in the ceremonies but they will be livestreamed for family and friends.

However, guests can take part in the Commencement Drive on May 14 or use the Student Union Ski Lodge for photos with graduates from April 4-May 12.

Click here for more information.