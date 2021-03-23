San Antonio business launches gas station on wheels

SAN ANTONIO – The old-fashioned full-service fill-up is getting a modern technology tweak as a West Side business launches a new app and gasoline delivery service.

Robert Black is pumped.

“It is the future,” he said. “It is currently in other states, but this is a first for San Antonio, and we are excited to be the first to start it.”

Black is co-owner of Paleo Car Care, which operates in the same South Frio Street garage where his dad set up shop for nearly 50 years. Now, the auto parts and repair business is shifting gears and rolling out an additional service. They’ll bring gasoline to you.

“You just sit in your living room and get filled up,” Black said.

While they’re at it, the technician will also perform a limited inspection, checking the tires, brakes, suspension and even your wiper blades.

What fueled the concept was what the entrepreneurs said they were hearing from people: they didn’t like dealing with auto repair or getting gas.

To use the service, customers first download the company’s app and sign up for free.

“You select an address. You select the type of gas you need and then place the order,” said Chief Technology Officer Piyush Prakash, who developed the app.

Within the hour, or at a prescribed time, the truck rolls up and tops off your tank.

“You basically pay the same price that you would pay at the gas station,” Black said.

You get a receipt and a report about your car’s inspection.

The service is launching in only three zip codes in the downtown area - 78204, 78205 and 78215. They plan to expand their services and area this year.

Gas delivery apps have gained popularity in recent years as other businesses have rolled out service in Houston, Dallas, and other major cities in the U.S.

For Black and his partners, it’s a way to connect with customers, delivering gas and convenience and moving full-service fill-ups into the fast lane.