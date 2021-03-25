photo
Amazon.com is the number one seller of clothes in the United States, Wells Fargo data shows

The financial services company estimates a 15% increase in sales of clothing and shoes in 2020

During the pandemic, Amazon sold billions of dollars worth of clothes. Wells Fargo estimates that U.S. sales of clothing and shoes on Amazon, including third-party sellers, grew 15% in 2020, reaching $41 billion.

In terms of ranking, the total is 20%-to-25% more than Walmart which came in second place.

Some brands have partnered with amazon in order to take advantage of the company’s reach. many vendors are wanting to establish a comprehensive brand presentation on the site, with assortments that minimally compete with existing channels.

Wells Fargo estimates sales of clothing and shoes on Amazon will surpass $45 billion in 2021, a 10% gain.

Only six other companies in the U.S. sell $10 billion worth of clothes or more TJMAXX, Macy’s, Target, GAP, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Ross stores.

