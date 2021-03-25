Man nearly has finger cut off by machete during argument at homeless camp, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s nearly had a finger cut off by a machete during an argument at a Southwest Side homeless camp early Thursday morning, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Military Drive, not far from Medina Base Road and Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, an argument between two people at the camp near some woods resulted in a man nearly having his finger cut off by a machete.

Police said at this time, it is unclear exactly who started the argument. Officers found the victim not far from the camp at the intersection of Old Pearsall Road and Medina Base Road.

Detectives are trying to figure out the details to the cutting. The victim was being uncooperative and refused to go to the hospital for treatment until he got his cellphone back, police said.