Woman facing charges in 3 separate indictments, accused of kidnapping woman

SAN ANTONIO – A woman accused of kidnapping another woman and holding her against her will at a North Side hotel earlier this year is facing charges in three separate indictments handed down from a grand jury in Bexar County.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Princess Hill, 35, is facing charges in three separate indictments. Two indictments charge Hill with aggravated robbery and the third indictment charges her with aggravated kidnapping.

The first indictment alleges that on Dec. 25, 2020, Hill was robbing a male victim and “intentionally and knowingly threatened and placed him in fear of imminent bodily injury and death, and she used and exhibited a firearm.”

A second indictment alleges that on Jan. 25, 2021, Hill was robbing a female victim when she “used and exhibited a hammer... Hill intentionally and knowingly caused bodily injury to a female victim by striking her with said deadly weapon.”

The third indictment, for aggravated kidnapping, alleges that Hill “intentionally and knowingly” abducted another female victim on Jan. 29, by “using and threatening to use deadly force.”

Hill allegedly restrained the victim, took her to multiple places and she used a hammer in the process, according to the district attorney’s office.

According to a previous KSAT report, Hill was arrested Jan. 30 at a North Side hotel.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 5900 block of Fairgreen for a missing person’s report before Hill’s arrest.

Upon further investigation, police said they believe the victim may have been taken against her will by Hill.

Soon after, Hill and the victim were located at the hotel.

Each of the offenses Hill is facing are first-degree felonies and are punishable by five to 99 years in prison with a possible fine of up to $10,000, according to the district attorney’s office.

Hill is currently being held in the Bexar County Jail and is awaiting a trial setting, according to court records.

