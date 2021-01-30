Woman arrested at North Side hotel, charged with aggravated kidnapping, SA police say

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at a North Side hotel and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old woman was arrested at a North Side hotel and charged with aggravated kidnapping after she allegedly took another woman against her will, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were initially dispatched to the 5900 block of Fairgreen for a missing person’s report.

An acquaintance of the 28-year-old victim told police she had gone missing.

Excellent teamwork by SAPD’s ROP Unit, Rapid Response Team, Patrol and Special Victim’s Unit in the arrest of Princess... Posted by San Antonio Police Department on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Upon further investigation, police said they believe the victim may have been taken against her will.

Detectives were later able to locate Hill and the victim at a hotel on the North Side on Friday.

Hill was taken into custody and is charged with aggravated kidnapping, according to police.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

