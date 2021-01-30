BCSO: Deputies investigating shooting in far West Bexar County

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are responding to a shooting in far West Bexar County.

The shooting happened Saturday morning in the 2600 block of Muddy Peak.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is currently handling an Officer Involved Shooting in the 2600 Block of Muddy Peak... Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 30, 2021

Deputies say as of around 11:45 a.m., the scene is secure. However, the nearby roads will be impacted as a result of the ongoing investigation.

Sheriff Salazar is expected to release further details shortly.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

