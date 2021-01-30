Security guard attacked by 3 suspects, ran over in parking lot of NW Side sports bar, police say

A security guard is hospitalized after San Antonio police say three suspects beat him up and ran him over in a sports bar’s parking lot on the Northwest Side.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m., Saturday, at the Ojos Locos located at 5809 NW Loop 410.

Police said the three suspects were escorted out of the bar by the security guard for causing a disturbance. Once they got to the parking lot, the situation escalated.

The three suspects attacked the security guard, “beating him to the point that he would need to be transported to the hospital,” according to the police report.

The suspects then got into their vehicle and tried to flee the scene. The security guard fired his gun multiple times at the vehicle to try and stop them, but was unsuccessful, officials said.

The security guard got run over by the suspects’ vehicle as they drove away and he fired more gunshots.

The suspects fled the scene; however, one man showed up a short time later to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest, saying that he was shot at Ojos Locos, police said.

The security guard was taken to University Hospital and his condition is unknown at this time. Authorities are still searching for the other suspects.

Further details on the incident are limited at this time but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

