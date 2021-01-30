Woman, 36, killed after crashing vehicle into ditch near UTSA Boulevard, police say

A 36-year-old woman was killed after she went across all lanes of an access road off of I-10 and crashed into a ditch, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Friday night in the 13400 block of I-10, near Casa Bella and UTSA Boulevard.

Police said the woman exited I-10, went across all lanes of the access road, and crashed into a grass drainage ditch. Her vehicle was wedged underneath the drainage tunnels and was stuck, according to officials.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not yet been released.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the incident is being ruled as an accident. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

Further details are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

