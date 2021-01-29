Man indicted in DWI crash that killed man riding in towed golf cart, DA’s office says

Carlos Ramirez has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter, following the death of Pomp Jones.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who is accused of driving while intoxicated, crashing into a golf cart that was being towed and killing the man who was riding in the cart has been formally charged.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Friday that Carlos Ramirez has been indicted for intoxication manslaughter, following the death of Pomp Jones.

The indictment alleges that Ramirez “did operate a vehicle in a public place while intoxicated, and did by reason of such intoxication cause the death of Pomp Wesley Jones by accident or mistake, by Ramirez driving the motor vehicle into a golf cart occupied by Jones.”

The crash happened Oct. 26, 2019, when Ramirez’s vehicle struck Jones’ golf cart that was being towed near FM1516, according to a previous KSAT report.

Ramirez’s vehicle struck the golf cart from behind. The cart was crushed and Jones, who was critically injured, was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver towing the golf cart was taken to Northeast Methodist Hospital with minor injuries.

Ramirez was booked on Oct. 27, Bexar County Court records show.

His case is being prosecuted by the Criminal Trial Division in the 399th District Court.

