Highlighting local women entrepreneurs: Meet owners of Cookie Cab

SAN ANTONIO – “We grew up baking and cooking,” twins Lyn Akhil and Lauren Pepping said almost in unison when asked where the idea of Cookie Cab came from.

Lyn and Lauren are both moms, best friends and owners of Cookie Cab. They both graduated from Trinity University in 2006 with business degrees.

They both worked in the business and financial world before Lauren decided to follow her dream of being an entrepreneur, after having her first child. She opened Cookie Cab in 2014. Her twin sister, Lyn, joined her in 2016.

“I decided I wanted to get back into the working force but something that allowed me some flexibility and I had always wanted to start a business so that’s when the idea of cookie cab kind of emerged,” Lauren said.

It has blossomed into a successful store front on 1832 Nacogdoches Road, that also has curbside and of course delivery.

Lyn said it’s empowering for them to own their own business, especially to show their daughters that as a woman you can do anything.

“Being able to teach her and of course my son, women can reach the stars and be successful, I think it’s very powerful,” Lyn said.

Lauren said it took courage to take that jump to go out on her own and open Cookie Cab. She said her advice to other aspiring young women is to just go for it.

“Don’t see the obstacles especially if it relates to you being a female or woman,” Lauren said. “Don’t let anyone stop you or tell you can’t do it or otherwise.”

And most importantly, Lyn says confidence is key to being successful.

“And just bring the confidence,” Lyn said. “I know that’s hard. But if you start at an early age to practice, and it actually takes practice, like everything else. Being confident, being able to speak in front of people, I think it would make a big difference.”

