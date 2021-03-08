The women KSAT viewers, journalists are honoring for International Women’s Day

In celebration of Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, we asked KSAT viewers and journalists who they are honoring.

Some social media users and KSAT reporters chose well-known historical figures, while others chose lesser-known women who had a significant impact on their lives.

Selections included mothers and daughters and trailblazing pioneers who’ve pushed boundaries and broken glass ceilings.

Would you like to celebrate a strong woman who has helped shape your life? Tell us in the comment section below who she is and why she is so important to you. You might be featured on KSAT 12 or KSAT.com.

My mother born here in #sanantonio graduate of “Edgewood high” class of “69” oldest of 6 kids, put her self thru nursing school here in town and her first job in 1971 was as a flight nurse in helicopters with Nicu babies for #santarosa hospital ... we lost her to #aids in 2003. But she is always my inspiration every month... everyday! @jaxt03 hairbystaceyavery on Instagram

Courtney Friedman, KSAT anchor/reporter

“My mom Christine Friedman. She always showed me and my sister that girls can be both feminine and strong, both kind and outspoken. That lesson and example has consistently shaped who I am.”

@officialbeckyhammon Because she’s an inspiration and I love my Spurs! ❤️ dcouncil24 on Instagram

Kolten Parker, KSAT Digital Executive Producer

Barbara Jordan! The first African American to be elected to the Texas Senate after Reconstruction (in the face of a segregated society) and the first Black woman elected to Congress from a Southern state. Her persistent work on civil rights led to her being awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994. 🙌

My mother, she is a extra ordinary woman. I get my strength from the lord and her🌺🌺🌺 sassysiretha2611 on Instagram

Alexsis Page, KSAT producer

Madam Vice President Kamala Harris. I literally cried while watching her take the oath. I don’t always agree with her politically. But I am proud to have her hold the second-highest position in the land as an educated, Black and South Asian woman.

@marielle_franco ♥️ She was a Brazilian politician, human rights activist, member of the LGBT community and feminist who fought for equality and against police brutality. Her life was taken too soon, but her legacy will always be remembered! ste.parker on Instagram

My mother. She was a hard working single mom back when assistant wasn’t so easy to come by gena.ortiz.9 on Instagram

Jessie Degollado, KSAT reporter

Janie Barrera, founder of LiftFund, a community-based lender that has helped primarily business owners for many years, long before the PPP.

Graciela Sanchez, founder of the Esperanza Peace and Justice Center. It successfully fought the demolition of Alazan-Apache Courts. The center also established the Museo del Westside that it hopes to expand.

Marian Sokol, founder of the Children’s Bereavement Center, formerly with Any Baby Can.

The Notorious (RBG) Like Switzerland on Twitter

@sarah__spivey !! Shes the best. unkristables on Instagram

