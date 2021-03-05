‘We had stepped into a void in history that needed to be exposed’: Book honors heroic women of Texas and Mexico

SAN ANTONIO – March is Women’s History Month and some heroic women are being honored in a new book called “Revolutionary Women of Texas and Mexico.”

The book was the idea of local artist Kathy Sosa. Ten years ago she read an essay about the Mexican Revolution and the plight of so many people who left the country to come to the United States. She learned that many women made that journey alone and later would influence an entire culture in Texas.

“They changed everything and they made where we live the awesome place that it is now,” Sosa said. “We had stepped into a void in history that needed to be exposed.”

With the help of Ellen Riojas Clark, Jennifer Speed and her husband Lionel Sosa the book began to evolve.

It ends up be a collection of 18 essays written by authors, journalists and scholars.

“We have some pretty hard hitters in the book, we have Sandra Cisneros who contributed to essays and Laura Esquivel who wrote the book “Like Water for Chocolate,” Sosa said.

Ad

An important part of the book is the forward which was written by the legendary labor leader Dolores Huerta.

“That was a huge highlight that day she said she would like to contribute to the book,” Sosa said.

Since its release in December, the book has found success and is already on its second printing.

You can find the book on Amazon as well as The Twig Book Shop.

In case you missed it, check out February’s book “Who Loves the Dark?”