Rapper Lil Nas X releasing ‘Satan Shoes’ that contain 1 drop of human blood

Lil Nas X accepts the award for top hot 100 song for "Old Town Road"at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

You might say Rapper Lil Nas X has sold his “sole” to the devil with his newly-released “Satan Shoes.”

The MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” are launching Monday, March 29, and they’re trending on social media and Google, but not just for its controversial demonic imagery on the shoe’s exterior.

According to SAINT, the brand that’s selling the shoes, these Nike Air Max ’97 style shoes contain 60cc of ink and one drop of human blood. Yes, you read that right.

The MSCHF x Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” by SAINT. (Twitter)

According to SAINT, there will be 666 pairs released with a hefty price tag of $1,018.

The shoes were released just days after Lil Nas X’s controversial “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” music video premiered on March 25 on YouTube, which is reminiscent of the same Satanic theme.

Although SAINT includes the Nike symbol on the outside of the footwear, Nike released a statement to Input Magazine claiming no involvement in the shoe’s creation.

“We do not have a relationship with Lil Nas X or MSCHF. Nike did not design or release these shoes and we do not endorse them,” Nike said in a statement to the magazine.

It’s unclear if Nike will send a cease and desist to the rapper for his “Satan Shoes,” but if it did happen, Input Magazine said Lil Nas X could argue that the shoes are part of an art project, which could provide some legal safety.

