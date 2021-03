Travis Scott performs during the Astroworld Festival at NRG Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP) (Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

Travis Scott released a new hard seltzer, called “Cacti,” marking the latest creation by the artist with his Cactus Jack namesake.

The seltzer boasts that it is made with 100% blue agave tequila from Mexico and comes in 9-can variety packs.

Currently, there are three flavors of the seltzer: lime, strawberry and pineapple.

Currently, the product is sold out online but can be found in select stores.

For more information, and to find a store near you with the latest Travis Scott craze, click here.

