Rapper Travis Scott covers first-semester tuition costs for five HBCU students

ATLANTA, Georgia – Rapper Travis Scott is making good on his promise to cover the tuition costs of five students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The Astroworld rapper announced that he would help five HBCU students with first-semester tuition on Twitter earlier this week.

AND I KNOW SCHOOL JUST STARTED AND I WANNA TAKE CARE OF 5 KIDS TUITION FOR THERE FIRST SEMESTER OF SCHOOL !!! WHY NOT!!!!! — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

THAT ATTENDS AN HBCU https://t.co/5eQ6YXQMc5 — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Travis, whose mother went to Grambling State University and father went to Prairie View A&M University, wanted to give back and empower HBCU students.

Nasire Branch was the first student to get his tuition paid for when his reply to Travis went viral.

My mom always wanted me to go here.!!!! So I got u bro !!! Just lock in and come out of there ready to change the world. https://t.co/VwWwr0SswO — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

“Hello, my name is Nasire Branch. Recently, I made the decision to commit to Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia where I will be majoring in Business Administration with a focus in marketing," Branched said in a Twitter post. “My dream is to have a career in creative directing. COVID has taken away my prom, my senior graduation and my freshman year at Morehouse. I have been listening to Travis Scott since my freshman year of high school and today he tweeted that he wants to take care of 5 students' tuition! THIS COULD CHANGE MY LIFE!”

Taylor Ivy, a freshman at Howard University, became the latest HBCU student to have her tuition covered by Travis on Wednesday.

Say lesss Taylorrrr !!!!!!! https://t.co/t2Hrvqz5Cw — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) October 7, 2020

Who is next? It could be you. Reply to the rapper on Twitter: @TrvisXX.

RELATED: It’s lit: McDonald’s to introduce Travis Scott meal this month