Ultra-rare Travis Scott McDonald’s action figure is selling for $45,000

Famous rapper gifts figurine to cancer survivor

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

The Travis Scott meal at McDonald's. (McDonald's)

Travis Scott made headlines in September when he teamed up with McDonald’s to release a burger meal.

But now it’s his ultra-rare action figure that has social media stirring because only five were ever made, according to the burger chain, and they’re selling for big bucks.

StockX, a live-action bid-and-ask online marketplace, shows the lowest asking price for the action figure is $45,000 and the highest bid is $4,050.

The action figure was never sold online or in stores. McDonald’s officials tweeted on Sept. 25 that five action figures would be given away as part of a sweepstakes.

The promotional meal, which included a Quarter Pounder with lettuce, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard and bacon, medium fries, Sprite and BBQ sauce, was offered until Oct. 4, according to People.

A Yahoo article published Monday states that the rapper gifted a fan with one of the figurines after he beat his second battle with cancer.

Scott sent the fan, Jonah DeToro, the figurine after DeToro posted to Twitter on Sept. 8 saying there was no better way to fight cancer than having a Travis Scott McDonald’s meal on his birthday.

