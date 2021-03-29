2 arrested in connection with shooting death of man at San Antonio motel

Douglas Skaggs and Haley Gibbens were arrested in connection with the shooting death of Tito Roman on March 17 in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the March 17 shooting death of a 39-year-old man.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, Douglas Skaggs and Haley Gibbens were arrested Friday in Austin by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Austin Division. They are expected to be extradited to San Antonio to face charges.

Skaggs and Gibbens are accused of entering a room around 2:41 a.m. at the Home Suites motel in the 4900 block of NW Loop 410, where they got into an argument with Tito Roman. At some point, Skaggs shot Roman, police said. Gibbens then fled the location with the two men in a pickup truck.

Officers found Roman suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

The case remains under investigation and more arrests are expected, police said.

