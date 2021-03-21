San Antonio police seeking help to track down suspects in murder case

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify three suspects in the murder of Tito Roman on March 17.
Roman was found with a gunshot wound after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the 4900 block of Northwest Loop 410, police said.
Roman eventually died from his injuries, according to officials.
Police said Roman was at the location with a woman before being shot by two men.
The woman then fled with the two men in a red truck, authorities said.
If anyone has any information on the incident, please call 210-207-7635.
