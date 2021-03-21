San Antonio police seeking help to track down suspects in murder case

The San Antonio Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify three suspects in the murder of Tito Roman on March 17.

Roman was found with a gunshot wound after 2:30 a.m., Wednesday, in the 4900 block of Northwest Loop 410, police said.

Roman eventually died from his injuries, according to officials.

Police said Roman was at the location with a woman before being shot by two men.

The woman then fled with the two men in a red truck, authorities said.

If anyone has any information on the incident, please call 210-207-7635.

