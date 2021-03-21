Motorcyclist killed in crash on Northeast Side, SA police say

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on the city’s Northeast Side, San Antonio police said Sunday.

According to police, a man, 35, was driving his motorcycle on FM 78 when he t-boned a four-door sedan that was driving out of a private property parking lot.

Authorities said they’s unsure how each driver didn’t see the other, but no charges have been filed in the crash as of yet.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision, officials say. The other driver stayed on scene to assist police in the investigation.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center and later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation is still ongoing.

