1 dead, 1 in custody after BCSO pursuit ends in crash, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead and one is in custody following an overnight chase in Northeast Bexar County on Sunday, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

A deputy spotted a gray Ford Focus driving recklessly after 1 a.m. in the 7400 block of Tarrasa Drive.

The male driver hit several curbs and refused to stop, which initiated the pursuit. The car passed through traffic lights and began to drive in the wrong direction, a BCSO spokesman told KSAT.

At one point, the car continued traveling into the wrong direction when it crashed into a semi mule and Toyota Camry at the intersection of Riddiman Road and Fratt.

The driver of the semi mule was reported to be in good condition. However, the driver of the Camry died on the scene, according to deputies.

Deputies took the driver of the gray car into custody. He is facing evading vehicle charges and other charges are pending.

