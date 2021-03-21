Woman hospitalized after being struck by passing train in Schertz, police say

SCHERTZ, Texas – A woman is hospitalized and in serious condition after Schertz police said she was struck by a passing train while walking near the train tracks.
The incident happened around 5:04 p.m., Saturday, in the 100 block of FM 78.
The woman sustained serious injuries and she was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center for further treatment, according to a release from police.
Further details on the incident are limited at this time, but we’ll bring more updates as they become available.