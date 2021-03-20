SAPD: Von Ormy police officer injured, hospitalized after head-on crash

SAN ANTONIO – A Von Ormy police officer was injured in a head-on crash overnight and is hospitalized, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 2:41 a.m., Saturday, on IH-35 southbound at New Laredo Highway.

Police said another driver had left his vehicle in the main southbound lanes of IH-35, just over a blind hill, when the officer struck the stationary vehicle head-on.

The Von Ormy officer injured his leg and was taken to an area hospital for further treatment. His vehicle also caught fire at the scene, according to officials.

“Thankfully, our officer is doing okay and is stable...,” the Von Ormy Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

The other driver, a 37-year-old man, fled the area before officers arrived. He was eventually taken into custody near Ray Ellison and SW Loop 410, according to police.

Charges are still pending and the investigation is ongoing.

