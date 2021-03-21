Man hit, killed by van while crossing West Side street, police say

A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a van when crossing a West Side street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was struck by a van while crossing a West Side street.

The incident happened Saturday night on Enrique M. Barrera Parkway & SW 34th Street.

Police said the man, in his 60s, walked out into the first lane of traffic with a beer in his hand when a woman driving a van didn’t see him and struck him with her vehicle.

The woman told police she wasn’t sure what she hit with her vehicle at first, and when she returned to the scene, she realized she had hit the man.

The man sustained a lot of injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to officials.

The woman will not face any charges in the incident, as police have ruled it as an accident.

Further details are limited at this time. We’ll bring more updates as they become available.

