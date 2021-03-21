Man, 24, hospitalized after being shot on city’s North Side, officials say

A man is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after a shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized and in serious but stable condition after a shooting on the North Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened Saturday evening in the 1000 block of McCullough Avenue and Highway 281, near a vape shop.

Officials said the man, 24, was shot in the torso and taken to University Hospital for further treatment.

There are no suspects in custody as of yet, as police are still searching for them.

All of the information is preliminary and further details are limited.

This is a developing story and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

More on KSAT: