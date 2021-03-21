Man, 18, arrested after driving on front lawns, doing doughnuts in West Bexar County, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said he was “doing doughnuts” and “driving recklessly” in his truck on Ranch View in West Bexar County.

Abel Mascorro, 18, was arrested Saturday after deputies said they tried to pull him over for a traffic stop when he lead them on an off-road pursuit and onto other residents’ front lawns.

The chase ended when Mascorro’s two front tires blew out, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mascorro was arrested by deputies without incident and is facing several charges, including felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

“We are glad to have placed this suspect into custody, but are even more thankful nobody was injured as a result of the reckless actions this driver took,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

