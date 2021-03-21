BCSO: Toddler killed after accidentally being run over by family member in driveway

Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.

VON ORMY, Texas – A 2-year-old child was killed in a tragic accident at the family’s residence in Von Ormy, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at 11:16 p.m. Saturday at a residence in the 4400 block of Throne in Von Ormy, southwest of San Antonio.

Deputies said a family member was backing their vehicle out of the driveway, did not see the child behind them, and ran the child over.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the BCSO.

The traffic unit took over the scene and the investigation is still ongoing.

