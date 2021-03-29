BCSO: Inmate booked for sexual abuse of a child dies by suicide at Bexar County Jail

SAN ANTONIO – A 35-year-old man who was booked at the Bexar County Jail on a charge relating to sexual abuse of a child died by suicide on Friday.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office on Monday said the inmate, identified as Mark Reid, was discovered in the act by a detention deputy who was conducting an observation check.

The deputy intervened, called for assistance and attempted to perform life-saving measures until medical staff arrived.

Reid was pronounced dead at 11:57 p.m.

He had been booked at the Bexar County Jail since November on a single charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. His bond had been set at $200,000.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID), Internal Affairs (IA), and The Public Integrity Unit (PIU) are conducting an investigation, according to BCSO.

