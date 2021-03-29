San Antonio mother frustrated with Bexar County justice system one year after son’s death

San Antonio – A San Antonio family is disappointed with the Bexar County justice system after the alleged killer of their loved one bonded out of jail and is still awaiting trial.

Kristopher Carraman, 23, was shot March 27, 2020, in the 1800-block of West Pyron Avenue.

San Antonio police say Edison Carraman, 22, his cousin, allegedly pulled the trigger.

Edison was arrested for murder but bonded out days later on a $150,000 bond.

Kristopher’s mother, Michele Carraman, said she feels the justice system has failed their family.

“They have been failing me since day one when they put a price tag on my son’s life of a $150,000 bond and he was out in three days and he has been home since! They got another thing coming if they think my son is just another file in their filing cabinet because I will always act as his mother, as his voice, as his advocate and we are demanding justice,” Michele Carraman said.

During a balloon release memorial the family held Sunday afternoon, loved ones gathered sharing memories of Kristopher Carraman.

“Kristopher was a happy, humble, outgoing father, son, grandson, brother, friend whose life was taken way too soon,” Michele Carraman said through tears. “In so many words, my life has been ruined. I miss him and wish he was here to see his kids and be here with family. There is no replacing him.”

Since the shooting, Michele Carraman said she has been calling non-stop to see when Edison Carraman would finally be tried by a jury.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic and Covid-19 restrictions, there is a backlog of cases that has continued to push that court date back.

“I feel the way they are treating my son’s case and the way he (Edison) has been living comfortably in his home, he is basically getting away with murder. There is no reason he should not be in jail. He lives five minutes down the street from us still sleeping in his warm, cozy bed surrounded by his family. He has spent his birthday and holidays with his family and loved ones. I want justice and I want it now.”

She said she hopes things move faster now that the state is opened 100%.

“I know they got their restrictions, but at the same time, the malls and supermarkets and stores are opened 100%,” She said. “Our children can go to school right now. The jurors needed for my son’s case are the same people who are out and about safely right now. I don’t see why they can’t meet and mask up as they are doing with everything else.”

Right now, court records show Edison Carraman is tentatively scheduled for trial on May 28, but it will more than likely be postponed or delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

