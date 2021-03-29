Suspect tells police he fatally shot man because he tried to break into home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an East Side home late Sunday.

Officers responded to the shooting call around 9:44 p.m. in the 300 block of Shelburn Drive, not far from the Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and yelling.

When police arrived they found a man, identified as 44-year-old Roberto DeLeon, dead at the scene.

According to SAPD, the alleged shooter also called 911 and said someone was trying to break into the home through a window.

The suspect, 22, has been cooperating with police and was taken in for a statement, SAPD said. He has not been identified by police.

SAPD said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

