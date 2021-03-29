Driver ejected, killed in vehicle crash on Loop 1604, police say

A driver was killed after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash on the city's North Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A driver is dead after they were ejected from a vehicle during a crash on the city’s North Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the 2200 block of North Loop 1604, not far from Bitters Road.

According to police, the driver was traveling eastbound on Loop 1604 between Bitters and Huebner Road when they failed to navigate a turn and drove off the roadway, crashing into a concrete barrier in the center median.

Police said the road curved to the right, but the driver continued straight at a high-rate of speed, crashing into the median. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

SAPD said the driver killed has not been identified.

