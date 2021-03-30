Spurs unveil limited-edition ‘Coffee Gang’ collection with shirts, novelty items for fans

SAN ANTONIO – Fans can now be a part of the famed Spurs “Coffee Gang” started by longtime guard Patty Mills.

The Spurs unveiled a limited-edition apparel collection in celebration of the team’s coffee connoisseurs.

The collection launches Thursday at the Spurs Fan Shop inside the AT&T Center and online at SpursFanShop.com at 7:30 p.m.

(Images of Spurs "Coffee Gang" Apparel Collection courtesy of Spurs.)

The collection is inspired by the team’s love for coffee and regular outings as a group to local coffee shops while on the road.

Mills started the “Coffee Gang” along with former Spurs players Manu Ginobili, Boris Diaw and Tiago Splitter.

They used it as a way to build camaraderie between teammates, a tradition that still carries on with the current Spurs team today.

The 12-piece collection includes a variety of lifestyle gear and novelty items such as hats, shirts, vinyl stickers and insulated mugs.

Any remaining pieces after the launch will be sold at the Spurs Fan Shop location at La Cantera beginning Friday at 11 a.m.

