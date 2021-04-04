NCAA Women’s Basketball champions will take victory lap on San Antonio River Walk

FILE - Stanford players, top, and a Utah Valley player warm up before their college basketball game in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, in this Sunday, March 21, 2021, file photo. Arena branding was among the differences people noticed between the NCAA's two biggest events, the women's and men's basketball tournaments. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

SAN ANTONIO – The 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball champions will be crowned at the end of the final buzzer on Sunday, and they’ll get to take a “once-in-a-lifetime” victory lap.

Following the final game, the championship team will board barges for a victory lap on the San Antonio River Walk.

The float parade culminates three weeks of competition in the area and surrounding cities. The event will begin at 9 p.m., Sunday, at the River Center Mall Lagoon after the game and award ceremony.

The championship team will board riverboats at the convention center and join the UTSA band and numerous confetti canons, officials said.

In keeping with COVID-19 safety guidelines, officials said the parade route has been “reimagined” and the team will float along the River Walk while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

