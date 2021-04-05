Operation Paperback is collecting books to send to American troops overseas

SAN ANTONIO – There is an efficient and fast way you can help out our military men and women across the world: Operation Paperback.

Operation Paperback is a national, non-profit organization whose volunteers collect gently-used books and send them to American troops overseas, as well as veterans and military families here at home.

Gunn Auto Group and their Gunn Gives volunteers are helping out Operation Paperback to collect books and distribute them to those servicemen deployed on ships, as well as veterans recuperating in VA hospitals.

Until this coming Saturday, books may be dropped off at all five Gunn Auto San Antonio dealerships: Nissan, Chevrolet, Buick/GMC, Honda and Acura, at their three collision centers, as well as at Gunn Nissan of Denton. Donors may come into the showrooms to drop off their donations or may opt for a contact-free option by utilizing each locations Service Center drive thru. Your former favorites will be shipped to soldiers, sailors, airmen, Coasties and Marines across the world.

Operation Paperback states that since 1999, 2.9 million books have been shipped to countries all over the world. When you donate to Operation Paperback, you will let America’s military community know that you appreciate their service and their sacrifices.

Do know that since there are many book drives for children, this is San Antonio’s only book drive for adults, specifically targeted towards military members.

The most sought after books are Current Affairs, Adult Fiction, Mystery, Horror, Thrillers, True Crime, Biographies, Military History, Past War Books, Travel Guides, American and World History, Investing, Finance, Self-Help, Leadership, Management, Western Fiction, Sci-Fi, and Medical text books. Puzzle Books, National Geographic magazine and Graphic Comics are welcomed. But please, no Romance books.