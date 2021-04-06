‘Get in the van’: Universal City Police Department searching for occupants of vehicle that approached kids

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – The Universal City Police Department is searching for two men that approached children and tried to get them into a van in a far Northeast Side neighborhood.

According to a post on the police department’s Facebook page, the men’s vehicle was seen stopping in the area of Copano Ridge and Wagon Crossing near some children with the men telling the kids to “get in the van” and to help them “find their dog.”

The kids immediately ran and contacted a resident with whom they felt safe, police said.

The vehicle is described as a black minivan with the make and model decals removed. The van did not display a license plate.

The UCPD said if you see the vehicle, to contact the police department and not approach the vehicle or its occupants. You can also stay on the phone with the dispatcher to let them know where the vehicle and/or occupants are while the officers are on the way, the department said.