1 million pressure washer spray guns recalled after injuries

San Antonio – More than one million Greenworks spray guns used on several models of pressure washers have been recalled after reports of injuries.

The plastic connector can break and detach, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Serious injuries to eyes and mouths as well as broken bones have been reported.

The spray guns sold on several models of electric Greenworks and Powerworks pressure washers. The entire list can be found by clicking here.

The affected models, as well as after-market parts, were sold at Lowe’s, Amazon and other retailers since 2017.

More information as well as how to contact Hongkong Sun Rise for a free replacement, click here.

Goal Zeros is recalling 7850 power cables used to connect Yeti power stations to tanks or vehicles because the cables can melt or catch fire.

Ad

The cables are 12-foot EC8 connectors sold at REI, Bass Pro Shop and other retailers in 2019 and 2020.

For more information and a remedy, click here.

Five thousand infant bath seats are recalled because they don’t meet stability standards. They are Battop foldable seats sold last year on Amazon.com.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the seats are a drowning hazard because they can tip over while in use. Regardless of whether a seat is used or not, a small child should never be left unattended in the bath. For more information and to get a refund, contact the company by email at service@battop.net.

And, RH is recalling more than 55,000 children’s bath wraps because they fail to meet federal flammability standards. The wraps are animal designs. Consumers can get more information about a refund by clicking here.